Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Blaze at electronic goods godown in Bhiwandi

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:55 IST


         

A major fire broke out at an electronic goods godown in Lonad village in Bhiwandi on Monday morning. No one was injured in the incident, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire broke out around 7.45am and was doused after six hours. According to fire officials, the smoke was visible from at least 12km away. Three fire tenders from Bhiwandi and Kalyan fire departments, as well as private water tankers, were pressed into service.

“The fire was a major one. The godown had air-conditioners, coolers, refrigerators and television sets, worth crores, stored there. A total of 15 firemen arrived at the spot,” said a fire officer from the Bhiwandi fire brigade. All goods stored there were damaged.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 01:55 IST

