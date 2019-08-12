BMC app to guide you to nearest parking lot

mumbai

Having trouble looking for a spot to park? You can now search for parking lots nearest to your location through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) MCGM24x7 app. A new module activated on the app on Monday detects the real-time location of the user’s mobile phone and maps public parking lots (PPLs) and parking spaces at BEST depots in a 5-km radius.

The module also gives directions to the nearest parking lot. To avail the services, users of MCGM24x7 have to update the application on their phone, and download its latest version. “The Mumbai Parking Authority has been working on activating this module for a while. It went live for all users from Monday,” said a senior BMC official.

Currently, Mumbai has 26 PPLs across the city, all of which are mapped on the app. BEST also opened up its depots to BMC to run pay-and-park services during the day. On July 8, the BMC began penalising vehicle owners up to ₹10,000 for parking illegally within 500m of a PPL. According to the BMC, this has discouraged unauthorised on-street parking and helped unclog the streets.

The BMC is exploring other ways to enhance user experience on the app. A senior civic official said, “We’re mulling over letting vehicle owners pay through the app, and issue monthly and daily passes for parking.”

