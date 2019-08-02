BMC approves compensation for Malad wall collapse victims

cities

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 23:43 IST

In a first, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s standing committee on Friday approved a compensation of ₹5 lakh for the kin of those who were killed in the Malad wall collapse incident on July 2, and ₹50,000 for the injured.

The decision was taken a day after victims of the incident carried out a peace rally, demanding compensation, on Thursday.

However, Opposition parties questioned the administration’s move as the BMC currently has no compensation policy in place. The Opposition question why such ad-hoc decisions were taken and demanded that a fixed policy be brought out for handing out compensation to others in similar cases.

A retaining wall of the civic body’s reservoir in Malad (East) had collapsed on July 2, killing at least 30 and injuring more than 120 people. Among the victims were those residing in the slums of Pimpri Pada and Appa Pada at Kurar village.

After the incident, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured on behalf of the state and BMC.

Ravi Raja, Congress corporator and Opposition leader in the BMC, said, “The BMC should not be selective —giving compensation for one wall collapse incident and not for some other incident. There are many other tragedies like that of tree collapse, where the BMC says it does not have any policy and cannot give any compensation.”

The victims of the Malad wall collapse incident had on Thursday carried out a peace rally demanding better homes, full compensation as promised, and an easier documentation process for those who lost their documents.

BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi had also ordered a detailed investigation into the incident and appointed some experts on the inquiry panel. The technical expert committee is currently carrying out an investigation, and is expected to submit a report soon.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 23:43 IST