BMC begins admissions for its CBSE, ICSE schools

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:22 IST

Mumbai The admissions process for the new Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC)–run Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) schools have begun from today (February 27).

Parents can apply for admissions until March 12 for the two schools that have been selected to become a part of the civic body’s pilot project. While Woollen Mill Municipal School in Mahim would be affiliated to the ICSE board, the Poonam Nagar Municipal School in Andheri will offer the CBSE curriculum. Students can also submit their forms online.

In the first year, admissions would be conducted for pre-primary to Class 2. The admissions for Class 3 to 6 would only be conducted if there are at least 10 students in each class.

Primary scrutiny of applications and preliminary counselling to parents would take place between March 13 and March 24. A lottery would be conducted to select from the applications between March 26 and 28. The final list will be out on March 29.

While the academic session of the CBSE school will begin from April 2020, that for the ICSE school would start in June 2020. “Students who come from the state board or Marathi medium schools would be oriented towards the new curriculum and the board in the initial few days,” said an official from the BMC.

Admissions in both these schools would be free and any student living within 3 km radius would get preference for a seat here. The details of the application are listed on the BMC’s website portal.mcgm.gov.in.