Home / Cities / BMC must boycott Chinese machinery, firms, says Congress corporator

BMC must boycott Chinese machinery, firms, says Congress corporator

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:32 IST
HT Correspondent
Amid ongoing tensions between India and China, Congress corporator Ravi Raja who is also the leader of opposition in BMC on Thursday demanded that BMC should boycott China by ending ties with Chinese technology and such firms.

Considering the atrocities & violations in Galwan valley, I propose that BMC should ban Chinese machinery or technology in all their projects. Also they should sever ties with Consultants or firms if involved in any which way with any projects BMC has undertaken.#BoycottChina.”

Currently BMC is taking aid from Chinese manufacturer for tunneling project of Coastal Road and has also shortlisted a Chinese contractor for construction of sewage water tunnels projects in the city.

