BMC’s ‘adopt-a-cow’ scheme a hit with locals

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:23 IST

Faced with the problem of plenty and continuing cow deaths at the Kanha Upvan, the Bareilly Municipal Corporation (BMC) has come with an adoption scheme. And the idea seems to have paid off as barely days after its announcement; locals are making a beeline at the BMC office to adopt the bovines.

“We have already received more than 50 applications as on Tuesday and more people are turning up to inquire about the formalities required for the adoption,” said BMC official Ramkumar.

More than 600 cattle deaths have been reported this year so far in this shelter home for stray cattle that was inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2018.

Veterinary doctor Rajiv Singh, who is a regular visitor to the Upvan, said there have been post-mortem examinations of over 12 cows since July. “Most of the deaths have been due to animal conflicts, lack of medicines and poor care,” he said, adding that there were no separate sheds for bulls that were attacking cows.

Against a sanctioned strength of 300, the Upvan currently has 587 livestock. And the lack of civic amenities like adequate sheds, a big tank for water, open drains and shortage of staff was taking a toll on the livestock leading to a war of words between mayor Umesh Gautam and BMC commissioner N Samuel Paul.

To ease the burden, some animals from the Upvan were shifted to Rithaula Gaushala on the city’s outskirts.

“Given the response we have received, I am sure very soon we will be able to overcome the problem we are facing in the upkeep of these cattle at the Upvan,” said Sanjiv Pradhan, BMC health officer.

He said an added incentive for those applying under the adoption plan was the state government’s scheme to pay Rs 900 per month for fodder to those volunteering to take care of the bovines.

According to chief veterinary officer Dr Lalit Kumar, around four lakh stray cattle are living in 4,000 temporary cow shelters set up in rural and urban areas all over the state. Of these, around 140 cow shelters are in Bareilly zone alone.

“The government gives a grant of Rs 900 per animal per month if anyone adopts cattle from a cow shelter for giving it fodder,” he said.

KANHA UPVAN OVERCROWDED

*Against a sanctioned strength of 300, the Upvan currently has 587 livestock.

*And the lack of civic amenities like adequate sheds, a big tank for water, open drains and shortage of staff was taking a toll on the livestock leading to a war of words between mayor Umesh Gautam and BMC commissioner N Samuel Paul.