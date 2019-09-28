Body found with gunshot wounds to chest, abdomen near Basai railway crossing

gurugram

Sep 28, 2019

A 25-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his chest and abdomen near Basai railway crossing on Saturday, a day after he went missing in Sector 10, the police said. Eight people have been booked in the case, suspected to be one of enmity between rival groups.

Around Saturday noon, passersby informed the police that a body was lying near the crossing. The deceased was identified as one Sanjeev Kataria, an alleged bootlegger. The family members of Kataria were searching for him and had reported him missing.

The police said that Kataria, a resident of Basai village, had gone to meet one of his friends at Basai Enclave and did not return home until morning. When the family members started looking for him, some of the villagers said they had seen him accompanying Johhny. “Kataria and Johhny had a fight three months ago and they had threatened to kill the other. This could be one of the reasons that led to the murder,” said Deswal.

The police said that a few suspects have been identified, but they are yet to make a breakthrough in the case. The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

The police found the deceased lying in a pool of blood and rushed him to Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, the police said.

According to the police, investigators probing the matter suspect as a possible rivalry between two groups from the same village. They suspect he died due to the nature of the gunshot wound.

“The gunshot, which is to the left side of the chest of the man, seemed to have been fired from a close range. There was another gunshot injury on his stomach as well,” said Rajeev Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime). However, no weapon was found at the crime scene, the officer said.

Dr Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Civil Hospital, Gurugram, who conducted the post-mortem examination said the man died due to excessive bleeding.

A case of murder under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector 10 police station against eight men.

Sep 28, 2019