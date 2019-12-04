Body of 64-year-old found in Thane lake

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 21:21 IST

The body of a 64-year-old man was found in Railadevi lake in Wagle Estate on Wednesday morning.

Wagale Estate police have registered an accidental death report and are probing the incident.

According to the police, the family of the man said he was suffering from depression since the last 30 years .

A Pathan, senior inspector, Wagle Estate police station, said, “The man’s son and wife told us that the victim was suffering from depression and had a chronic illness. He had even quit his job. They used to not allow him to go out alone.”

On Wednesday morning, the victim insisted to go for a walk and promised to return in 15 minutes. When he did not return even in half an hour, his wife went out to search for him.

“After visiting all possible places, she saw his footwear near the lake. That is how we found him,” said Pathan.

The police, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and fire brigade removed his body from lake.