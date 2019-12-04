e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Body of 64-year-old found in Thane lake

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 21:21 IST
Megha N Pol
Megha N Pol
Hindustantimes
         

The body of a 64-year-old man was found in Railadevi lake in Wagle Estate on Wednesday morning.

Wagale Estate police have registered an accidental death report and are probing the incident.

According to the police, the family of the man said he was suffering from depression since the last 30 years .

A Pathan, senior inspector, Wagle Estate police station, said, “The man’s son and wife told us that the victim was suffering from depression and had a chronic illness. He had even quit his job. They used to not allow him to go out alone.”

On Wednesday morning, the victim insisted to go for a walk and promised to return in 15 minutes. When he did not return even in half an hour, his wife went out to search for him.

“After visiting all possible places, she saw his footwear near the lake. That is how we found him,” said Pathan.

The police, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) and fire brigade removed his body from lake.

top news
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
P Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail, says ‘happy to breathe the air of freedom’
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
BJP MP Ravi Kishan calls India ‘Hindu Rashtra’ amid Citizenship Bill row
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities