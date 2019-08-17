Body of mother of three found in Sukhna lake

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 21:26 IST

A 42-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping into Sukhna lake on Friday night.

Police said the deceased, identified as Kusum Sharma, was a resident of Behlana village in Chandigarh. She ran a cosmetics store in the village.

“Kusum went missing from her house on Friday evening, and on Saturday, her body was found floating in the lake,” said an investigating official, privy to the matter.

She was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. But, was declared brought dead.

“According to her family members, Kusum was upset due to discord with her husband,” the official added.

The body was handed over to the family after autopsy. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The deceased is survived by her husband, two daughters and a son.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 21:26 IST