Boisar man loses thumb, suffers burns in blast while welding

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:56 IST

A 35-year-old man suffered 53% burns and lost his right thumb when a blast occurred while he was doing welding work inside an empty water tanker, undergoing repairs, in Khairapada, Boisar, on Saturday.

The Boisar police said the welding shop is located close to a petrol pump and a toxic gas may have formed inside the tanker, leading to the blast.

A huge hole was formed in the tanker owing to the impact of the blast and the victim, Mohammed Qasim Wasim, was pulled out by the other workers. He was first admitted to Thunga Hospital and later shifted to the National Burns Centre, Airoli, said a Boisar police officer.

“It seems like a toxic gas may have formed inside the rusted tanker during welding, leading to the blast,” said the official, adding they have seized the tanker and are investigating further.

