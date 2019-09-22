e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 23, 2019

Boisar man loses thumb, suffers burns in blast while welding

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:56 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 35-year-old man suffered 53% burns and lost his right thumb when a blast occurred while he was doing welding work inside an empty water tanker, undergoing repairs, in Khairapada, Boisar, on Saturday.

The Boisar police said the welding shop is located close to a petrol pump and a toxic gas may have formed inside the tanker, leading to the blast.

A huge hole was formed in the tanker owing to the impact of the blast and the victim, Mohammed Qasim Wasim, was pulled out by the other workers. He was first admitted to Thunga Hospital and later shifted to the National Burns Centre, Airoli, said a Boisar police officer.

“It seems like a toxic gas may have formed inside the rusted tanker during welding, leading to the blast,” said the official, adding they have seized the tanker and are investigating further.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:56 IST

trending topics
Howdy, ModiIndia vs South AfricaPM Modi in HoustonVirat KohliPM Narendra ModiAlia BhattDaughter’s Day 2019OnePlus TVReliance Jio FiberMaharashtra Assembly Election 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
cities
don't miss