Bombay HC grants parole to Arun Gawli

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:54 IST

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to gangster Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

Gawli, who had made a foray in politics before his conviction, is lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

His lawyer Rajendra Daga told PTI that Gawli had sought parole on the ground that he needed to attend to his wife who is scheduled to undergo a surgery. A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar directed that Gawli be released on parole “as per his eligibility and rules”.

The state police had objected to Gawli’s plea, claiming that his release might create a law and order situation. But the HC noted that the gangster had been released on earlier occasions too and there were no reports that he violated any laws during the parole period, his lawyer said.