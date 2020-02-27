e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Bombay HC grants parole to Arun Gawli

Bombay HC grants parole to Arun Gawli

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to gangster Arun Gawli who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case.

Gawli, who had made a foray in politics before his conviction, is lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

His lawyer Rajendra Daga told PTI that Gawli had sought parole on the ground that he needed to attend to his wife who is scheduled to undergo a surgery. A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar directed that Gawli be released on parole “as per his eligibility and rules”.

The state police had objected to Gawli’s plea, claiming that his release might create a law and order situation. But the HC noted that the gangster had been released on earlier occasions too and there were no reports that he violated any laws during the parole period, his lawyer said.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities