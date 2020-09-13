e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bootlegger unleashes dogs on excise team out to seize illicit liquor in Ludhiana

Bootlegger unleashes dogs on excise team out to seize illicit liquor in Ludhiana

Also turned off the lights of his house in Basant Nagar and locked himself inside.

cities Updated: Sep 13, 2020 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

High drama was witnessed in Basant Nagar of Daba on Saturday night after a bootlegger unleashed his two pit bull dogs on a team from the excise department that reached his house to recover illicit liquor.

According to police, the excise department had received a tip-off that a man in Basant Park area was running an illicit liquor business at his house.

When a team from the department reached the man’s house around 7pm, he locked himself inside and turned off the lights to ensure no one could enter.

He then set off his two pit bull dogs to make sure that no one could enter the house by scaling its boundary wall.

Police were called in and cops warned the accused to come out of the house, but to no avail. Minutes later, they all saw flames on the terrace of the house, which they suspect could be from liquor that the accused set on fire.

The excise team and the police kept standing outside the house till 10pm, but had to return empty-handed.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Daba police station, said police personnel were sent to the house on the request of excise officials, but they could not nab anyone or recover any liquor, so had to leave.

No complaint was lodged with the police till the filing of this report.

A police team visited the house on Sunday as well, but the house was found locked from the outside, with the accused missing.

top news
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP
Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In