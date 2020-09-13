Bootlegger unleashes dogs on excise team out to seize illicit liquor in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 22:33 IST

High drama was witnessed in Basant Nagar of Daba on Saturday night after a bootlegger unleashed his two pit bull dogs on a team from the excise department that reached his house to recover illicit liquor.

According to police, the excise department had received a tip-off that a man in Basant Park area was running an illicit liquor business at his house.

When a team from the department reached the man’s house around 7pm, he locked himself inside and turned off the lights to ensure no one could enter.

He then set off his two pit bull dogs to make sure that no one could enter the house by scaling its boundary wall.

Police were called in and cops warned the accused to come out of the house, but to no avail. Minutes later, they all saw flames on the terrace of the house, which they suspect could be from liquor that the accused set on fire.

The excise team and the police kept standing outside the house till 10pm, but had to return empty-handed.

Inspector Pavittar Singh, SHO at Daba police station, said police personnel were sent to the house on the request of excise officials, but they could not nab anyone or recover any liquor, so had to leave.

No complaint was lodged with the police till the filing of this report.

A police team visited the house on Sunday as well, but the house was found locked from the outside, with the accused missing.