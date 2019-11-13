Brace for colder nights this weekend

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:50 IST

Gurugram: Minimum temperatures have dropped significantly earlier than usual in the city this year and nights are expected to get colder this weekend, according to meteorologists. The night temperature is likely to fall to 10 degrees Celsius after November 15, they said.

From 13.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, the minimum temperature in Gurugram dropped to 11 degrees Celsius on Tuesday – the lowest so far this season. Last year, the minimum temperature had fallen to 11 degrees Celsius in the last week of November, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Though the minimum temperature on Wednesday rose to 12.8 degrees Celsius and is expected to be around 13 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday, meteorologists said it will fall again by two-three degrees over the weekend. “Currently, a western disturbance is leading to low wind speed and higher night temperature. When that passes after Friday, minimum temperature would drop significantly again,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, senior scientist at the IMD.

As per the IMD’s prediction, the minimum temperature would fall to 10 degrees Celsius after November 15, and further by another degree early next week.

“Early snowfall in the Himalayas and increasing intensity of western disturbances has led to colder nights in the plains,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president, meteorology at Skymet, a private weather forecaster. Over the plains, western disturbances occasionally bring cold wave conditions and dense fog.

With the minimum temperature keeping low, pollution levels in the morning are likely to be high. Dense smog-like condition early morning could be a norm starting next week, said the experts, as low minimum temperature leads to pollutants settling at a lower height and mixing with the mist.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius and didn’t see much change from Thursday’s maximum of 28.2 degrees Celsius. Day temperatures are predicted to fall to 26 degrees by the next week, as per the IMD.

Winter in India begins in January and lasts until February, according to the IMD. However, winter conditions usually begin in the third week of December as the day temperature falls significantly then.