Home / Cities / Bridge over Indrayani river in Talegaon collapses

Bridge over Indrayani river in Talegaon collapses

Dec 16, 2019
PUNE: A bridge over the Indrayani river in Ambi village of Talegaon collapsed in the early morning hours of Monday. No casualties were reported from the incident.

The deputy sarpanch of Ambi village, Jayashree Ghojage, said, “Two years ago, a structure audit was conducted and the bridge was found to be dangerous. There were boards installed at both ends of the bridge. But during night hours, the dumper trucks and buses used the bridge even against the warning sign.”

The bridge, which is more than 40 years old is part of Ambi road which connects Talegaon Dabhade with Ambi village and further mets Mangarul and Umbare Navalakh areas.

“The traffic started at around 5am. A worker crossed the bridge and it collapsed right behind him. There were villagers who had come to the river banks as well who saw the bridge collapse. The people on both sides of the bridge were informed and the traffic was stopped,” said Ghojage.

The road running through Talegaon MIDC is the only alternate route in absence of the bridge.

