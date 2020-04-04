British PM writes Covid-19 advisory in Punjabi, Gujarati, Urdu

cities

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 00:39 IST

British prime minister Boris Johnson has posted letters to 30-million households across the UK, cautioning people: “We know things will get worse before they get better,” and to reach various communities, had it translated in Punjabi, Gujarati and Urdu.

Alongside the letter, residents receive a leaflet outlining official advice, with clear explanations of symptoms, hand washing guidance, rules on leaving the house, self-isolating in case there are symptoms and shielding vulnerable people.

The United Kingdom has a 1.5 million-strong Indian diaspora. In the 2011 census, 273,000 people identified Punjabi as their first language; Urdu by 269,000 and Gujarati by 213,000.

He wrote: “You should not meet friends or relatives who do not live in your home. You may only leave your home for very limited purposes, such as buying food and medicine, exercising once a day and seeking medical attention. You can travel to and from work but should work from home if you can.”

“When you do have to leave your home, you should ensure, wherever possible, that you are two metres apart from anyone outside of your household. These rules must be observed. So, if people break the rules, the police will issue fines and disperse gatherings.”

Johnson says in the letter that the more Britons follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal. But health officials have not ruled out further restrictions during the ongoing three-week lockdown that may last until September.

Thousands of Indian-origin medical professionals are in the front line in the national health service (NHS), including those rejoining after retiring recently.

“Thousands of retired doctors and nurses are returning to the NHS – and hundreds of thousands of citizens are volunteering to help the most vulnerable. It is with that great British spirit that we will beat coronavirus and we will beat it together,” Johnson wrote.