Brother arrested for labourer’s murder in Turbhe

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 00:13 IST

Two days after a 30-year-old labourer was found murdered and his body stuffed in plastic at Turbhe, the police arrested his elder brother and his friend.

The accused had stuffed the body in a sack and dumped it.

The body of Santosh Kasbe was found in a plastic sack outside Indra Nagar chawl, where he lived with his mother, his three children and two elder brothers and their families. The family had claimed that Kasbe left home on Monday evening and they did not hear of him again. Police said their investigations found that the story was false. Kasbe got into an argument over a domestic dispute with his brother Dinesh, 31, on Tuesday night.

Dinesh allegedly attacked him with a hammer in a fit of rage, said police. He sustained four wounds on his head.

Dinesh then called his friend Mahesh Kamble, 33, and with his help, dumped the body outside the chawl in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Police sources said they had suspected involvement of Kasbe’s family in the murder. The family had claimed that he had gone missing since Monday but his body was found only metres away from his house.

Police questioned several of his family members throughout Wednesday and Thursday to understand the family dynamics. Kasbe’s mother who is the matriarch of the family, handles all the monetary matters. The brothers, both labourers, often got into a tussle over Kasbe’s drinking habit.

“We have seized the murder weapon from Dinesh, who is a history-sheeter with several cases of burglaries and assault against him,” said Sunil Shinde, inspector at Turbhe police station.

Officials said they have a key witness in the case to prove the involvement of the duo.

“We also suspect the role of other family members and we are investigating that angle. We have collected forensic evidence as well,” said Sachin Rane, senior inspector at Turbhe police station.

The accused have been remanded in police custody.