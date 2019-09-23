Brothers arrested for selling cancer drugs meant for defence personnel

cities

New Delhi

Two brothers have been arrested for illegally selling cancer medicines meant for defence personnel to other patients using an online platform, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Jasmeet Singh, deputy commissioner of police (east district), said the recovered drugs were worth R30 lakh.

The DCP identified the arrested men as Dhruv Nath Jha and Om Nath Jha, who allegedly operated from an office in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar.

The officer said Dhruv was the first to be arrested when a tip-off led to a police tam laying a trap near a fuel station on Vikas Marg on Friday. Dhurv was allegedly found carrying medicines, which were found to be cancer drugs meant for defence personnel, the officer said.

At his instance, his brother Om too was arrested.

The officer said the brothers would use a chemical to remove prints on the label that said the drugs were meant for defence personnel. “They would sell the drugs to other patients at a lower price on an online platform,” the officer said.

The brothers allegedly said they were purchasing the drugs at a low price from a gang that supplied the same medicines to similar racketeers in Mumbai, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gwalior.

Police said they were trying to get to the root of the racket.

