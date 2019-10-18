BSES employee stabbed for ‘resisting phone robbery’

cities

New Delhi: A BSES employee was stabbed by a group of men, allegedly for resisting their attempt to snatch his mobile phone, in west Delhi’s Dwarka in early hours of Friday.

The 38-year-old victim, Sanjay Sharma, received two deep stab wounds in his abdomen. He is recuperating at Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and is not in a condition to interact, the police said.

The incident took place near Vardhaman Market in Dwarka Sector 3 around 4.15am when Sharma and his helper, Ratan Thakur, were returning to their office after attending to a complaint of power failure.

A case of attempt to murder was registered at the Dwarka North police station. Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) said investigators are yet to identify the attackers.

While the police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the crime, the BSES, in a statement, said Sharma was stabbed for resisting a phone snatching.

Chaman Lal, a telephone operator with BSES, said it was he who made the call to the police when he got to know of the stabbing. Lal’s office is close to the crime spot.

“Sharma and Thakur set out on a bicycle to repair a faulty power connection. Around 4.15am when they were returning, four-five men in an auto-rickshaw rammed their bicycle,” said Lal.

“When the duo fell down, the attackers tried to snatch Sharma’s mobile phone. When he resisted, they stabbed him. As Thakur raised an alarm, the robbers picked up Sharma’s phone and escaped in their auto-rickshaw,” said Lal.

“I heard Thakur’s cries for help and walked out to find Sharma bleeding on the ground. I then called the police,” said Lal.

He said BSES employees rushed him to DDU hospital where the police also reached to register a case. Police said Lal and Thakur are yet to give their statements.

Phone of Delhi speaker’s secretary snatched

The mobile phone of the secretary of the Delhi Assembly speaker was snatched by motorcycle-borne men in west Delhi’s Paschim Vihar Thursday evening, the police said.

Ajay Rawal, secretary to assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel, said he was walking to the local market in Ambika Vihar around 7.15pm when three men riding a motorcycle snatched his iPhone 6.

“They were so swift that they disappeared before I could even react,” said Rawal, who lives with his family in Ambika Vihar.

Rawal later told the police while he couldn’t note down the motorcycle’s registration number, he can identify the suspects if they are brought before him. A Koan, deputy commissioner of police (outer district), said a case of snatching has been registered and the police are trying to identify the suspects.

