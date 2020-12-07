BSF jawan, wife, daughter killed in Kaithal accident

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 05:17 IST

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, his wife and five-year-old daughter were killed in a road accident near Rajaund town of Kaithal district on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Ashish Kumar, 32, his wife Sonia,28, and daughter Anshika, all residents of Madhepura district of Bihar.

The police said that the accident took place on Sunday evening when the car they were travelling in hit a truck coming from opposite direction. Ashish died on the spot while his wife and daughter were declared brought dead by doctors at civil hospital in Kaithal.

The driver of car, Uttam Narag, has been referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh. They were going to Ferozepur from Delhi.

Investigating officer Krishan Kumar said that bodies have been sent for postmortem examination at the Kaithal civil hospital and efforts were being made to contact their family members.

He said that an FIR has been registered under Section 304 A of the IPC against the unidentified truck driver.