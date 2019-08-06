BSP chief, Cong MLA and Jawad hail govt’s decision

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:23 IST

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, Congress’s Rae Bareli lawmaker Aditi Singh and prominent Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad praised the BJP government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Mayawati said the decision to bifurcate Ladakh from J&K and turn the two regions into separate Union territories was a welcome step that answered the long pending demand of Buddhists in Ladakh.

“BSP welcomes the step, which has made followers of Bhimrao Ambedkar elated,” Mayawati tweeted.

Her party had made the BSP support clear in the Rajya Sabha through party general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Monday itself and the fact was conceded by union home minister Amit Shah during his address in the Parliament.

Interestingly, Aditi Singh, Congress MLA from UPA chairperson’s Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency, too spoke in support.

“I am in absolute support of the decision. It will help in integrating J&K into the mainstream. It’s a historic decision. It should not be politicised. As an MLA, in my capacity, I welcome this decision,” she was quoted as saying a day after she tweeted United we stand! Jai Hind#Article370

Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad too backed the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370, saying none would suffer if the controversial law was struck off.

“I would rather appeal to Kashmiris not to fall prey to rumours and to the propaganda of separatists,” the cleric said.

“I condemn the separatists who, on the one hand, incite youths and still want all facilities from the country. Separatists shouldn’t expect any facilities,” said the cleric.

“Barring a handful of vested interests, no one is opposing the decision today. The entire country is one in welcoming it,” said UP BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 23:23 IST