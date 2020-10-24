Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project to commence within a month: Punjab CM

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:21 IST

Launching the second phase of the Urban Environment Improvement Programme virtually on Saturday, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that the Rs 650-crore project to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah will

commence at ground level within a month.

Further, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, who launched the programme at the local level at Bachat Bhawan (mini-secretariat), said projects worth Rs 2,500 crores were being taken up in the city.

Screens were installed at 62 locations in the city to live telecast the event for residents.

MLAs Sanjay Talwar, Surinder Dawar, Kuldeep Singh Vaid, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, among others, also attended the virtual ceremony at Bachat Bhawan. MLA Rakesh Pandey gave the event a miss.

Ashu said Rs 11,000 crore had been allocated for taking up different development works in all 167 urban local bodies in the state, of which around Rs 2,000 crore will be allocated for Ludhiana projects.

Already projects worth Rs 2,500 crore, including Sidhwan Canal Waterfront Development Project, smart schools, solar system on rooftops of government buildings, etc., are underway or at tender stage.

The main purpose of the Urban Environment Improvement Programme is to establish and upgrade sewerage treatment plants, 24x7 supply of potable water, installation of LED lights and disposal of solid waste in a scientific manner in every urban area of the state.

Ashu said the rejuvenated Sarabha Nagar market will be dedicated to residents before Diwali. A modern slaughterhouse had already been established and a project worth Rs 17.85 crore to cover the Ganda Nullah drain from Shingar Cinema to Transport Nagar was also underway, he added.

Congress making hollow announcements to win assembly polls: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), however, took a dig at the government stating that it had failed to complete the projects announced by Captain Amarinder Singh in the past and the state government was now trying to get the credit for works being done under the central government schemes.

SAD district president, Ranjit Singh Dhillon said, “The municipal corporation is struggling to pay salaries to its staff and no development has been done by Congress in the past. The state government is making hollow announcements just to woo the public to win the next assembly elections. Many projects, which have been inaugurated multiple times by Congress leaders, are still not completed.”