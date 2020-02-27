Build 33 kVA switching stations for power supply by March: DHBVN to developers

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 21:19 IST

Gurugram: The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) on Wednesday held a meeting with a group of about 30 developers, asking them to construct 33 kVA switching stations mandatorily by March-end, as such infrastructure is essential for supplying permanent electricity connections to their residential and commercial establishments in the newly developed sectors of the city.

Joginder Singh, superintending engineer, DHBVN, said, “DHBVN has calculated that there are need of 80 switching stations of 33 kVA to be built in new sectors from 58 to 115. Switching stations have to be built by developers individually or in group of five or seven. Of the 80, we have reviewed work in progress in around 50 switching stations only. So, we called developers whose consent the DHBVN has not received regarding constructions of 33 kVA switching stations till date.”

There are hundreds of commercial and residential establishments located in sectors 58 to 115 along the southern and northern peripheral roads (SPR and NPR). Currently, these establishments have temporary electricity connections from 11 kVA feeders of DHBVN. As 11 kVA feeders are not adequate to fulfil the need of residents, they have to use diesel generator (DG) sets. The DHBVN has to provide permanent electricity connections from 33 kVA feeder and do away with DG sets, and submit a report to the Supreme Court in April.

“We have adequate electricity for the supply to the new sectors, but the infrastructure on part of developers is inadequate. So, we have been trying to push developers to construct 33 kVA switching stations by March-end. Then only the use of DG sets can be stopped,” said Singh.

When asked, a developer, who was present in the Wednesday’s meeting, said, “We are in the process of arranging land and funds for 33 kVA switching stations and we have submitted affidavit to the power department in this regard.”

According to the officials, DHBVN will connect the 33 kVA switching stations with 33 kVA power line running along the master roads in the sectors 58 to 115. From switching stations, the developers will have to distribute electricity among themselves for their respective establishments as per their sanctioned loads.

In the wake of high pollution levels, the Supreme Court in last October had issued an order to stop use of diesel generator sets in the national capital region. Currently, DG sets are being used as power backups in new sectors in Gurugram.