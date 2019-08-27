BULANDSHAHR VIOLENCENew twist: Slain cop’s widow suspects western UP gang hand in his killing

cities

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:12 IST

MEERUT Giving a new twist to the killing of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the Bulandshahr violence on December 3 last year, his widow Rajni Singh on Tuesday expressed suspicion that a western UP-based criminal gang was behind his murder.

Rajni claimed that the gang members were still threatening her family and she, along with her elder son Shrey Singh, had met inspector general (IG) of Meerut Range Alok Singh last week to seek security for her family and stern action against the gang members who are allegedly operating from jail.

IG Alok Singh admitted that Rajni and her son met him and shared their concern about their security after the threats issued by the gang to them.

“I have directed the SSP of Noida to ensure safety of the family,” said the IG, who refused to reveal the name of the gang members ‘because of the family’s safety and security.’

“It won’t be appropriate the name of the gang,” he said adding “it belongs to western UP.”

Rajni said the gang is a dreaded one, which has members in Bulandshahar, too. She expressed the possibility of their involvement in the killing of her husband.

She said the same gang members fired at Shrey two years ago, the report of which was lodged with Gaur City police chowki in Noida. “They are still behind my family and issuing threats,” said Rajni and questioned “who would be responsible if they harm my family?”

She said enmity of the gang members with her family began in 2014-15 when her husband inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was in the STF of Badalpur, in Noida, and he was given the task to arrest the gang leader and his members “without hurting them.”

He followed the order and arrested the entire gang, along with its leader, who had a cash award on his head. She said the gang members also possess sophisticated firearms.

She said she and her family is now more concerned about their security after the release on bail of 10 accused of the Bulandshahr violence.

The state government has deputed a constable for the security of my family, which is insufficient under prevailing conditions, Rajni said and added: “I appeal to senior officials to ensure security of my family.”

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a villager were killed in the violence after an incident of cow slaughter in village Mahav of district Bulandshahar.

An SIT formed to investigate the case booked 44 persons, including leaders of BJP, Bajrang Dal and VHP, under sedition and other charges. The Allahabad high court granted bail to 10 accused and they were released from the jail on Saturday.

The released accused were given a rousing welcome outside the Bulandshahar district jail amid chanting of ‘Jai Sri Ram’, ‘Vande Matram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Rajni had raised concern over granting them bail and demanded that it be cancelled.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 18:12 IST