e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Burglars break open shop, make off with ₹25k, 50 phones

Burglars break open shop, make off with ₹25k, 50 phones

In another case, two bike-borne miscreants robbed a gas agency employee of ₹30,000 at gunpoint

cities Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Despite curfew, there is no respite from burglaries and snatching in the city.

In the first case, a gang of five burglars targeted a mobile shop in Haibowal Kalan and decamped with 50 mobile phones and ₹25,000 in cash at wee hours on Tuesday.

Harnam Das, owner of Tejasvi Communication, said his shop is locked since the curfew was announced. On Tuesday morning, he had gone to bank for making some transactions. While returning, he found the shutter of his shop was broke open.

He found that the shop was ransacked and the burglars have damaged glass sheet of door of the shop.

The burglars stole 25 mobile phones, which people have left for repair, 25 new phones and ₹25,000 in cash.

CCTVs installed in the shop have captured one accused, while his four accomplices were seen standing outside the shop. The CCTV recording showed the timing of theft as 2.30am.

Haibowal police have initiated investigation and lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

Gas agency employee robbed of ₹30,000 at gunpoint

Two motorcycle-borne assailants robbed an LPG agency’s delivery man of ₹30,000 at gunpoint on Kakowal Road on Tuesday evening. The accused have also made robbery bid on an employee of other gas agency, however, he had managed to escape.

Rajesh Kumar of Rachna gas agency said the accused robbed him while he was delivering cylinder on Kakowal road.

Minutes before the crime, the accused had tried to rob Saurav Kumar, worker of Thaman gas agency.

Owner of Thaman gas agency, Amit Thaman, said that his worker was delivering cylinders on Kakowal Road in a pickup auto when the accused intercepted him. They also vandalised window pane of the vehicle and asked him for money. Saurav drove away and informed the police.

Sub-inspector Arshdeep Grewal, SHO at police station Jodhewal, said that it seems a toy pistol was used in the crime. The police suspect that the accused are residents of a nearby locality.

tags
top news
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
1,000 foreigners in India for Tablighi Jamaat activities, may be blacklisted
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
TB vaccine in childhood may offer Covid-19 protection, finds study
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Lack of public support has increased coronavirus hotspots in country: Govt
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
Nizamuddin: Time to focus on high-risk clusters | HT Editorial
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Covid-19: ‘All on the line’ in next 30 days, says Prez Donald Trump
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
Explained: China’s lapses & why its Coronavirus ‘propaganda’ rings hollow
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities