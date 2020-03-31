Burglars break open shop, make off with ₹25k, 50 phones

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:21 IST

Despite curfew, there is no respite from burglaries and snatching in the city.

In the first case, a gang of five burglars targeted a mobile shop in Haibowal Kalan and decamped with 50 mobile phones and ₹25,000 in cash at wee hours on Tuesday.

Harnam Das, owner of Tejasvi Communication, said his shop is locked since the curfew was announced. On Tuesday morning, he had gone to bank for making some transactions. While returning, he found the shutter of his shop was broke open.

He found that the shop was ransacked and the burglars have damaged glass sheet of door of the shop.

The burglars stole 25 mobile phones, which people have left for repair, 25 new phones and ₹25,000 in cash.

CCTVs installed in the shop have captured one accused, while his four accomplices were seen standing outside the shop. The CCTV recording showed the timing of theft as 2.30am.

Haibowal police have initiated investigation and lodged an FIR against unidentified accused.

Gas agency employee robbed of ₹30,000 at gunpoint

Two motorcycle-borne assailants robbed an LPG agency’s delivery man of ₹30,000 at gunpoint on Kakowal Road on Tuesday evening. The accused have also made robbery bid on an employee of other gas agency, however, he had managed to escape.

Rajesh Kumar of Rachna gas agency said the accused robbed him while he was delivering cylinder on Kakowal road.

Minutes before the crime, the accused had tried to rob Saurav Kumar, worker of Thaman gas agency.

Owner of Thaman gas agency, Amit Thaman, said that his worker was delivering cylinders on Kakowal Road in a pickup auto when the accused intercepted him. They also vandalised window pane of the vehicle and asked him for money. Saurav drove away and informed the police.

Sub-inspector Arshdeep Grewal, SHO at police station Jodhewal, said that it seems a toy pistol was used in the crime. The police suspect that the accused are residents of a nearby locality.