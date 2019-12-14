e-paper
Burglars decamp with ₹50,000, 50 pair of shoes in Ludhiana

Police are resorting to the surveillance cameras of the nearby establishments to identify the accused

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2019 22:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A gang of burglars targeted a footwear store on Ludhiana- Amritsar national highway near Jalandhar bypass in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused open the locks through a gas cutter and decamped with ₹50,000 and 50 pairs of shoes, cost of which has been pegged at ₹1 lakh by the company.

It was the security guard of the company, Duke India, who first noticed the broken locks at 5am.

He immediately alerted the employer and further informed the police.

Gagan Jain, brand head of Duke Fashion India Limited, said after a gap of few hours, the security guard made a round of the outlet.

“Everything was in situ when he checked the shop around 2.30am. It was during his second round that he saw the broken locks and ransacked store,” he added.

Jain said closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were installed in the store, but were not in functional state.

The accused have escaped with 50 pairs of shoes and around ₹50,000 in cash, Jain said.

Salem Tabri station house officer (SHO) Inspector Kanwaljit Singh said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the unidentified accused.

“It is suspected that the accused had arrived in some vehicle in which they loaded the stolen shoes and fled,” the SHO said.

The police are now resorting to the surveillance cameras of the nearby establishments to identify the accused.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

