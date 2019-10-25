Burglary at prof’s house, role of neighbour’s help suspected

cities

Noida: A professor’s flat at a high-rise in Sector Pi was burgled by unidentified persons on the afternoon of October 22 while the family was out. The family suspects the role of a neighbour’s domestic help and has alleged that police had not been of much help .

The victim was identified as Sharad Maheshwari, a professor at IEC college. His wife is a teacher at a private school and had left for work in the morning. The couple lives with their two children in a fifth storey flat in Grihalakshmi society.

“I left around 10.30am and as usual, I hid the keys nearby. My children return home from school around 1.45pm and that day, when they came in, they saw the whole house ransacked. They immediately informed us,” Maheshwari said.

He said goods worth nearly ₹3 lakh were taken. “They didn’t touch any of the electronics but took small things like silver coins we had purchased for Diwali, cash, jewellery, etc. I checked the CCTV footage and it shows two men entering the building twice during the time frame of the burglary. None the residents knew them,” he said.

He also alleged that a help who works for a neighbour may have been the informer as her movements were also suspicious and some residents remember seeing her with one of the men. But when asked, she refused knowing him, Maheshwari said.

“We alerted the police the same day but no action has been taken so far. No case has been registered even after three days. We are investigating the case at our level without any help from authorities,” Maheshwari said.

A senior police officer said the matter will be taken up for probe. “I will speak to the victim and look into the matter after which the local police will be instructed to take necessary action.” Kumar Rannvijay Singh, superintendent of police (rural), said.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 20:37 IST