‘Burn mark’ helps mentally challenged man get his family back after 14 years

  Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:09 IST
After spending 14 long years in different shelter homes of Lucknow, Ram Milan, who is now 21, got reunited with his family on Monday.

Ironically, the family could recognize him only from a burn mark on his right foot caused during his treatment of ‘Jamoga’ (freeing from evil spirit) by a quack.

Resident of Bhawniyapur village of Barabanki, Ram Milan, was 7-year-old when he accidently boarded a train to Lucknow.

Spotted by child rights authorities, this specially-abled boy was later lodged at a shelter home.

“He could recall the name of his village but no one in the shelter home could find out his exact address. When he turned 18 he was shifted to the shelter homes for adults,” said Sangeeta Sharma, member, Child Welfare Committee, Lucknow.

Recently when an employee from his neighbouring Ghatariya village got transferred to the shelter home he contacted some locals and helped traced his family,” added Sharma.

Ram Milan’s father Sundar Lal said, “Shivakant (shelter home employee) contacted a mill worker of our village and told him that a mentally challenged youth is lodged in the shelter home who barely remember the name of the village.”

“He also sent his photograph on WhatsApp but the family could not recognize him nor could Ram Milan recognize anyone of the family,” said his cousin Shravan Kumar, adding, “We used to play together in our childhood. Even I couldn’t recognise him.”

Ram Milan’s mother Ram Dei then told that Ram Milan has a burn mark on his right foot. “His one finger got burnt with the hot coal when he was 4-year-old,” she said.

“It was then it was confirmed that he was the same guy. I was numb to hear about Ram. It is surely a blessing for us as he returned home,” said Ram Dei.

His father said, “We had lost hope. We approached everyone from relatives, friends, astrologers and the police but my son remained missing. After 14 years, just before Diwali, Ram Milan is back. It is divine intervention.”

Ram Milan has one elder and two younger brothers in the family besides parents. “He met his youngest brother (12) for the first time,” said Sundar Lal.

