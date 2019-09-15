‘Burqa clad’ youth in Lucknow thrashed on suspicion of being child lifter

lucknow

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:47 IST

A 21-year-old student of a private university was thrashed by locals in Vikas Nagar on suspicion of being a child lifter.

Clad in a burqa, he was seen loitering around between PNB trisection and Shehnai Guest House by a group of youths on Sunday morning, said Dheeraj Kumar Shukla, inspector of Vikas Nagar police station.

According to police, the student said he had come to collect his female friend’s burqa from a tailor and wore it because she requested him to check its fitting.

The locals became suspicious after seeing his shoes and the way he was talking, said Shukla.

However, the student was rescued by a sub-inspector and brought to the police station for investigation. The cops later released the youth after ascertaining his identity and informed the authorities of the private university about him.

According to police, the youths intercepted the student near the guest house after chasing him for a few meters. The latter tried to flee, but the youths beat him up. S-I Vinod Saroj (posted at Mahanagar police station), who was passing by, rescued the student.

Saroj informed the local police station about the student and handed him over for investigation.

“We crosschecked the student’s credentials from the university, where he is pursuing first year engineering diploma course. He was later released with a warning to not repeat such acts that create suspicion,” he added.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 21:40 IST