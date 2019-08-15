Bus breaks down on Thane bridge, causes traffic snarl

cities

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:56 IST

A bus breakdown near Kapurbawdi bridge led to a huge traffic jam on Wednesday morning. Traffic officers said pothole repair work on the bridge also added to the problem.

“There was traffic congestion from Manpada to Kapurbawdi bridge, near Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The bus broke down and this led to vehicles queuing up for half an hour, by which time the bus was removed,” said a traffic officer.

“Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace on the bridge even after the bus was removed,” said Divya Thakur, 30, a commuter from Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

In the evening, there was heavy traffic congestion on Mumbai-Nashik highway, from Kopri to Maziwada and between Kopri Circle to Bara Bungalow, according to traffic police.

“Traffic snarls was also because of Narali Purnima celebration at Kalwa bridge. All vehicles from Navi Mumbai to Kalwa-Thane were diverted from Airoli-Mulund toll Naka towards Thane,” a Thane traffic officer said.

Traffic from Creek Naka to Cidco was diverted from Naupada Kopri bridge to Kopri-Cidco in the evening, the traffic police added.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 00:56 IST