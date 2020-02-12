Bus collision in BKT, close shave for 37 kids

cities

LUCKNOW As many as 37 children had a close shave after an Indian Air Force (IAF) bus ferrying 20 students hit a private school bus carrying 17 kids from the rear in Bakshi ka Talab area of Lucknow on Wednesday morning.

The private bus was hit from behind after its driver applied the brakes suddenly. One child in this vehicle sustained minor injury, said Swantatra Kumar Singh, circle officer, BKT.

“We have not registered any case as there was no complaint from anyone. But we will ensure that school buses follow rules,” said Singh.

‘RULES BEING FLOUTED’

There are fresh rules to ensure children’s safety, but many banned vehicles are still seen ferrying school children. “Many buses still do not have cameras and are not modified as per rules,” said a traffic cop. He added, “Rash driving is the main problem.”

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Charu Nigham said, “I have sought an action taken report against school vehicles flouting norms.

“Strict action against transporters and schools will be taken if we come across any violations,” she said, adding, “Traffic cops have been asked to keep vigil on over-speeding school vehicles.”

Open vehicles, including e-rickshaws, auto rickshaws and tempos, are not allowed to ferry school children, as per the new rules that the state government notified on May 31, 2019.

While transporters expressed resentment over the step saying they feared loss of business, the government formed a committee and asked all the protesting parties to submit their suggestions.

The rules have been made more stringent after several accidents, especially the one in Kushinagar where at least 13 school children were killed when a van collided with a passenger train at an unmanned crossing in April 2018.

There are three categories of school vehicles under the recently notified rules. These are: buses owned and operated by schools, buses owned by private operators and ferrying children as an agreement between parents and bus operators and vehicles, including vans, autos, and tempos.

WHAT’S NEW

The rules prescribe a dress code for drivers – khaki for drivers of buses and grey for drivers of other vehicles.

The number of children that a vehicle can carry is fixed. One-and-a- half times of the seating capacity of a vehicle is permitted in case of small children. For example, a vehicle with a seating capacity of eight passengers will be allowed to transport a maximum of 12 small children. The vehicle will have a female attendant in case of girls travelling in it. Besides, all the vehicles engaged in ferrying children should have CCTV and GPS.

WHAT RULES SAY

No vehicle should be more than 10 years old

Uniform mandatory for driver and the conductor of school vehicles

Driver with at least five years’ experience

Nameplate and mobile number displayed on uniform

No pressure horn, only alarm and siren

Speed should not be more than 40 km per hour