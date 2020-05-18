e-paper
Buses carrying migrant workers from Haryana return from UP border

Officials said there were reports that a number of migrant labourers had thronged the Saharanpur highway

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 00:51 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Over 20 buses ferrying migrants from Ambala to Saharanpur, were sent back from Yamunanagar on Sunday evening as those walking homes thronged the Saharanpur highway.

Officials said there were reports that a number of migrant labourers had thronged the Saharanpur highway. The buses were sent back to Yamunanagar as there were apprehensions that they may get stuck due to law and order problems arising at the border, they said.

As per details, around 540 migrants had left from a shelter home in Ambala city’s Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan at around 11 am but came back disappointed after waiting for four hours in Yamunanagar district.

Ambala SP Abhishek Jorwal and his counterpart in Yamunanagar, Himanshu Garg, both cited the “law and order issue” on part of the Saharanpur administration that led to this chaos.

Abhishek Jorwal said, “Over 20 buses were brought back to Yamunanagar after reports of thousands of migrants blocking the highway had surfaced. These migrants will now be sent to their native places on Monday.”

Several migrants sent back to Punjab from Shambhu border

Amid scorching heat, many migrants from Punjab who had started walking to their native places crossing Ambala and Yamunanagar in Haryana were sent back to Punjab on Sunday.

Many migrants claimed that the police told them they are being taken to a shelter home, but were taken to the Shambhu border and asked to go back to Punjab. Many migrant workers tried to block the highway.

“I was going to Etawah district in UP and when I was about to reach the border, police officials asked us to board a bus to get our medical test done and later asked us to go back to Punjab,” said a migrant worker.

SP Abhishek Jorwal said that the Punjab government has now allowed migrants to enter the state.

