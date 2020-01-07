e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
CAA not applicable on Indian citizens, says UP Law minister

CAA not applicable on Indian citizens, says UP Law minister

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 20:49 IST
Lucknow

A section of lawyers of the Lucknow High Court came out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday and attacked opposition for misleading people on the issue.

The Awadh Bar Association of the Lucknow high court organised a seminar on the Act at the high court, in which law minister Brajesh Pathak was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Pathak said: “The CAA is not applicable on any Indian. This Act is for persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.”

Attacking opposition on the issue, the minister said: “Opposition parties are spreading rumours about the CAA. They are misguiding Muslims and creating fear in their minds.”

He urged lawyers to remove all misconceptions in the society about the CAA.

Condemning violence during anti-CAA protests across the country, Anand Mani Tripathi, president of the Awadh Bar Association, said: “Those who are protesting against amendment in the constitution are not aware about how many times the constitution has been amended till date.”

Additional advocate general Kuldeep Pati Tripathi also accused political parties of carrying out a misleading campaign across country on the CAA.

Nusrat Jahan, high court lawyer, tried to dispel misconceptions among Muslims on the CAA.

She even cited an example of her family how people were misleading Muslims on the CAA.

Rishab Triparthi, joint secretary, Bar Association, coordinated the event.

Prominent among those present on the occasion, included vice president of the Bar association Surya Prakash Singh, chief standing counsel, state government, Sriprakash Singh, Ashwani Singh, Prabhu Narain, Ashok Sahu and BJP leader Prashant Bhatia.

