Cab driver robbed of car, mobile phones in Pataudi

Cab driver robbed of car, mobile phones in Pataudi

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: A cab driver was allegedly robbed of his car, three mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint in Pataudi by three men who booked the cab through an app from Sector 9A, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Samsudin, the victim, is a native of Alwar in Rajasthan, and currently staying near Hero Honda Chowk. The incident took place on Monday around 9.30pm, the police said.

In his police complaint, Samsudin alleged that he received the booking through the mobile application. When he reached the spot, he allegedly found three men standing there. “I began travelling towards Pataudi after they got in my car,” he said.

The victim further alleged that just one kilometre before reaching Pataudi, the suspects allegedly asked him to take a turn. “One of them who was sitting on the rear seat pulled out a countrymade gun and aimed it at me. They asked me to park the car on the roadside. Then, they pulled me to the rear seat and used a rope, which they were carrying, to tie my hands and legs,” he added in the FIR.

The police said that the suspects allegedly gagged the victim with a towel and drove him around in the car for at least one hour. “They dropped me at an isolated farm and took away my car, three mobile phones and a wallet containing my debit card, Aadhaar card and PAN card. It took me 25 minutes to untie myself,” he said.

Samsudin took help of bystanders to reach his home, the police said.

Omprakash, station house officer, Sector 9A police station, said, “We have registered the case and the suspects are yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 9A police station on Tuesday.

