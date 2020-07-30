Cab driver’s son, who had to leave Mumbai due to lockdown, tops school with 92.6%

cities

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:31 IST

Mahendra Vikas, a taxi driver, was among the thousands of migrant labourers who left the city after the lockdown was imposed. With dwindling earnings and mounting expenses, Vikas and his son Pal left for their hometown in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Pal’s teacher Sarita Yadav from Goregaon English School and principal Amal Mullaji spent hours trying to connect to Pal to inform him that he was the school’s SSC board topper after scoring 92.6%, to bring cheer to his family amid difficult times.

“We managed to get through to him for a few moments and informed him about his score,” said Yadav, who is already working on arranging a scholarship for Pal, so he can pursue a career in medicine.

The father-son duo lived in a chawl at Goregaon (East) before the lockdown restrictions forced the two to leave the city.

“His father would leave for work early in the morning. Pal would then do the household chores, cook for the both of them and then come to school. He has always been bright,” said Yadav, adding that Pal will pursue science stream. Mullaji said that Pal’s score was based on his merit alone as he had no means of extra classes or tuitions.

Teen diagnosed with autoimmune disease before exams scores 86.4%

Barely a month before her board exams, Jia Gaglani, a Class 10 student from Kandivli’s Swami Vivekanand School, was diagnosed with lupus, a systemic autoimmune disease that occurs when the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues and organs.

To make matters worse, the 16-year-old had to be hospitalised a week before her first SSC exam. She was discharged on March 3, and took her first exam the very next day and appeared for all the papers.

On Wednesday, after the SSC scores were announced, the Gaglanis were delighted to find out that Jia scored 86.40% in the boards.

“Jia is a fighter. Though we were concerned about her health, she marched on calmly to give the exams,” said Jia’s father Mukesh.

Jia is undergoing treatment currently at home but is also busy planning for her junior colleges applications.

“I am fond of cooking and may want to pursue a career related to it. At the moment, I have decided to pursue commerce,” she said.

Kurla student battling bone cancer scores 83.6%

Fifteen-year-old Amruta Kalsute, who has been battling bone cancer since 2017, appeared for the boards with the help of a writer. Her efforts bore fruit when on Wednesday she found out that she has scored 83.6% in the exams. Amruta was one of the four students with cancer who had sought concessions in exams from the state board on health grounds.

For over three years, the student from Kurla has been juggling school work and chemotherapy sessions every month.

“I missed a lot of my classes but was able to catch up with the studies with the help of friends and teachers,” said Amruta, who has decided to pursue commerce.

Her father Mahendra is extremely happy. “She is our champion. Amruta is enthusiastic about making a career in banking and we will do our best to make her wishes come true,” he said.

Mankhurd couple clears board exams

Mankhurd resident Datta Kamble, 33, spent worked as a driver during the day and studied with wife, Kavita, 25, for the board exams at night. The couple scored 43% and 63%, respectively, in their very first attempt this year.

“My father worked as a construction worker and we had to relocate every time he moved to a new construction site. So I did not receive proper schooling and my wife, too, dropped out after Class 7 owing to financial constraints in her family. But we both wanted to clear SSC exams,” said Kamble, adding that his employer also encouraged him to focus on exams.

The couple now plans to study further.

“While my wife wants to pursue Class 12 boards, I may opt for a diploma course and at the same time also focus on our five-year old son’s education,” said Kamble.

Teen studies under street light, gets 40%

Asma Salim Shaikh, the daughter of an Azad Maidan juice seller, has scored 40% in her Class 10 exams by studying under the streetlights. Her family lives on the street adjoining Azad Nagar police station. Shaikh is happy after clearing her board. Moved by her plight, former Union minister Milind Deora on Twitter announced to help the 15-year-old student from Dongri’s Hirjeebhoy Allarakhia & Laljeebhoy Sajan Girls High School with her college admissions.

“I want to study arts. It doesn’t matter which college I get into,” said Asma, who is the first matriculate in her family.

Dombivli student gives exam while ailing from chicken pox, scores 79.4%

After the first three Class 10 exams, Dombivli student Aditi Palwe was infected with chicken pox. But it did not deter her spirit and she appeared for all the remaining exams and scored 79.40%. Aditi was given a special room to write her papers at her exam centre. However, her pain was so excruciating that she broke down while writing the exams. After passing with flying colours, Aditi now plans to take up the science stream.

A student of St Teresa Convent High School, Aditi said she was well-prepared for the exams and used to dedicatedly study for two hours after school everyday.

“I had studied well and was confident of getting a good score and so I did not want to miss out on a year and appeared for the exams despite the pain,” she said.

She gives her mother the credit for helping her with her studies.

Thane’s Marathi medium topper is avid Kathak dancer

Priyanka Limaye, a student of Saraswati Secondary School at Thane’s Naupada, topped the Marathi medium in Thane after scoring 99.6%. She aspires to be a doctor and is preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams. Along with academics, Priyanka also participated in extracurricular activities and scored 15 extra marks in dance.

“I did not follow any strict time table, but ensured that I studied regularly. I never studied for long hours in a day. I would also keep myself occupied with Kathak and attend drama sessions. This helped me to remain stress-free and focus on my studies continuously,” she said.

Priyanka always scored above 90% in her academics. She said her family’s support helped her strike a balance between her studies and extracurricular activities.

Signal school student scores 66%

Dashrath Pawar, 15, a student of the signal school at Thane’s Teen Hath Naka junction, scored 66% in the SSC board exams.

Dashrath was studying in an Osmanabad school till Class 8. His family was not earning enough, so they came to Thane three years ago looking for a job. Dashrath’s parents sell flowers at the signal. He joined the signal school set up by the civic body and non-governmental organisation Samarth Bharat Vyaspeeth.

“Earlier, I used to spend my time on the signal along with my younger brother, while our parents sold flowers. But some teachers at the signal school saw us and asked us to join the classes. The learning sessions are fun and the teachers are very patient,” said Dashrath, whose favourite subjects are languages, though he is yet to decide the stream he wants to opt for.

The school is set up at a container at the Teen Hath Naka junction to educate children who sell items at Signals.

“When Dashrath joined the school, he was not very confident and lacked detailed understanding of what he had learned until Class 8. We paid special attention on him and he managed to grasp the curriculum well,” said Aarti Parab, one of the teachers at the signal school.

(inputs from Shreya Bhandary and Ankita G Menon)