Cab union opposes telescopic fare scheme for city

Cab union opposes telescopic fare scheme for city

cities Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:25 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

largest union for cab drivers – the Mumbai Taximen’s Union (MTU) – has opposed the Maharashtra government’s decision to implement a telescopic fare system in black-and-yellow taxis.

As per telescopic fare system, a passenger commuting on a distance of more than 8 kilometres (km) upto 12km on a black-and-yellow taxi can avail a discount of 15% on the total fare, while on travelling beyond 12km, a passenger will get a discount of 20%.

The union said taxi drivers are self-employed and thus cannot offer a discount from their “meagre earning”. “The taxi trade is in bad condition. The drivers will desert their taxis if the rule is imposed and put an end to the taxi commute which have been operating on Mumbai’s roads from the past 110 years,” a statement from Al Quadros, general secretary of the union, said.

The union has also expressed their displeasure on the state government’s decision to bring down the age limit of black-and-yellow taxis and stated that the union members will meet transport minister Anil Parab after the Assembly session is over. “Cab drivers and union members will meet Anil Parab and discuss the issue of telescopic fare and the age limit of taxis.The union has objected the reduction of the age limit of taxis from 20 to 15 years” said Quadros.

Meanwhile, cab aggregators have remained tight-lipped on the state’s decision to set an upper cap for the surge-pricing of cabs. Both Ola and Uber refused to comment on the state’s decision. On Monday, the state in a government resolution (GR) had approved a cap on surge-pricing by app-based cabs along with the implementation on a tariff fixation for autos and black-and-yellow taxis.

