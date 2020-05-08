Cabinet meet: Himachal imposes Covid-19 cess on liquor

cities

Updated: May 08, 2020 20:29 IST

Liquor will be costlier in Himachal Pradesh as the state cabinet, chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, on Friday decided to impose a Covid-19 cess.

Now ₹5 per bottle would be charged on country liquor, ₹10 per bottle on Indian Made Foreign Liquor, ₹5 per bottle on beer made in India, ₹25 per bottle on foreign imported liquor and ₹10 per bottle on Indian wine or cider.

The Cabinet also decided to hike import fee on all kinds of spirits used by the industries for manufacturing sanitisation products from ₹10.50 per bulk litres to ₹15 per bulk litres.

The Cabinet gave its nod to increase the curfew relaxation daily to seven hours from five hours.

With a view to provide 120 days minimum assured unskilled employment guarantee to every household of the urban local bodies, the Cabinet gave its consent to implement Mukhya Mantri Shahri Ajeevika Guarantee Yojana in the state. This would help strengthen urban infrastructure and provision of quality civic amenities in urban local bodies. A sum of ₹25.20 crore is expected to be spent under this programme.

In order to boost the employability of youth of the state and enhance their employment prospective, the Cabinet gave its nod for setting up of Centre of Excellence at Waknaghat in Solan district under ADB funded programme as a specialised centre for high-end training in tourism, hospitality sectors and IT sector.

The Cabinet sub-committee constituted for post Covid-19 economic revival made a presentation before the Cabinet regarding its recommendations for expediting developmental works, mobilisation of resources and possible support to different sectors.

The Cabinet sub-committee also gave its recommendations on plugging revenue losses due to mining operations and for fast-tracking forest clearances.

It also appealed to all state government employees and employees of state PSUs/boards/universities etc. for the generous contribution to the SDMA Covid-19 State Disaster Response Fund.