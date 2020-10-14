e-paper
Home / Cities / Cabinet nod to plan to fill 1 lakh govt jobs in remaining term

Cabinet nod to plan to fill 1 lakh govt jobs in remaining term

The employment generation, skill development and training department has collected direct quota fill-able vacant posts, category-wise, from administrative departments. These are Group A (3,959), Group B (8,717) and Group C (36,313) for a total of 48,989

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 17:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh
         

Chandigarh To fulfil Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s promise of providing 1 lakh government jobs to youth in the remaining term of his government, the state cabinet on Wednesday approved a ‘State Employment Plan 2020-22’, to fill vacant jobs in government departments, boards, corporations and agencies in a phased and time-bound manner. The recruitment will be done on central government pay scales. A state-level function that the CM will preside over will be held on Independence Day 2021 for formal joining of selected candidates in 2020-21. All departments may advertise respective vacancies by October 31 this year. Administrative departments will be solely responsible for ensuring transparency and fairness of recruitment within the stipulated time.

A spokesperson said the cabinet had authorised the CM to make such amendments/additions/deletions to the plan as the situation may warrant.

In March, the CM had announced that 50,000 direct quota vacant government posts shall be filled in 2020-21 and another 50,000 posts in 2021-22, as part of the government’s flagship programme ‘Ghar Ghar Rozgar’.

The employment generation, skill development and training department has collected direct quota fill-able vacant posts, category-wise, from administrative departments. These are Group A (3,959), Group B (8,717) and Group C (36,313) for a total of 48,989.

There would be no interviews for recruitment to Group-C posts. However, candidates selected on the basis of tests shall present themselves for counselling, to be held by the department concerned for physical verification of candidates and their documents.

All engineer posts, of junior engineer (JE) and above in all departments, boards, corporations, authorities etc shall be filled through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) by holding a common exam. If certain posts are to be withdrawn from the purview of the Staff Selection Board or the PPSC, it would be done only under exceptional circumstances.

Regarding direct quota vacant posts of Group-A and Group-B to be filled through the PPSC, the departments had been asked to refer these posts to the commission, for recruitment by October 31, 2020, with the process to be completed by June 30, 2021.

