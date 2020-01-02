Caller posing as bank manager dupes Panchkula man of ₹50K

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 00:40 IST

A 40-year-old man was duped of ₹50,000 after he reportedly shared his ATM card details with a caller posing as a bank official, police said on Wednesday.

The complainant, Swatanter Parshad Gupta, a resident of Sector 9, told the police that a person claiming to be a manager of the debit card section of the State Bank of India (SBI) called and asked him to share some details of the card as “the bank was making new ones.”

Gupta said when the man asked him to read the CVV number on the card, he smelled a rat. “When I threatened to go to the economic offence wing of the police, he said in that case my debit card will be blocked for six months, and so I told him the number,” Gupta said.

Police said on September 11, Gupta received six messages on his phone regarding DA installment of ₹914 each deposited in his account.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pardeep Kumar said later Gupta checked his account balance and found ₹50,000 deducted. “The next day, the person again called him from his mobile number. The matter was forwarded to the cyber cell team to check the gateway and other related details of the transactions. After initial probe, we have registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station,” the ASI said.