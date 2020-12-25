e-paper
Home / Cities / Campaigning for MC elections ends in Ambala

Campaigning for MC elections ends in Ambala

On the last day, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari led a huge road show with mayoral candidate Dr Vandana Sharma, while Congress' Meena Aggarwal stuck to door-to-door campaigning and public meetings

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:02 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Bhavey Nagpal
         

Electioneering for the municipal polls came to an end in Ambala on Friday evening, with various political parties holding road shows, rallies and door-to-door campaigning.

On the last day, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari led a huge road show with mayoral candidate Dr Vandana Sharma, while Congress’ Meena Aggarwal stuck to door-to-door campaigning and public meetings.

On Sunday, a multi-cornered contest awaits 1.87 lakh voters, as the ruling BJP-JJP coalition and the Congress face a tough fight from parties floated by former ministers — Venod Sharma (Haryana Janchetna Party ) and Nirmal Singh (Haryana Democratic Front).

The BJP is banking on development projects undertaken by its two-time sitting MLA Aseem Goel and has promised more such projects with the help of the state and central governments.

The Congress is banking on the support to its state chief Kumari Selja, who is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Ambala. The party was in majority in the last corporation (2013-2018), but the then mayor Ramesh Mal shifted to the BJP in 2019.

Venod Sharma’s wife Shakti Rani Sharma and Amisha Chawla of the HDF are also eyeing the mayor’s seat. The results will also decide the future of their parties.Others in the fray include BSP, newly floated Ambala Vikas Manch and an independent candidate.

