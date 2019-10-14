‘Captain bent on dividing Sikhs on pious occasion of Parkash Purb’

cities

Playing Panthic card, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal tried to woo the rural voters of the Dakha constituency ahead of the bypolls.

During his rallies in the constituency, the SAD president accused Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh of dividing the Sikh community on the pious occasion of 550th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev.

Addressing the gathering at Hassanpur village in favour of SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali, Badal said, “The Sikh community will not let the nefarious designs of the Congress to divide the community by holding a separate function against the advisory of Sri Akal Takth succeed.” He said the Panth will repose faith in SGPC and in the programmes being organised by the democratically elected religious body.

Taking the chief minister head on, Badal asked whether he had organised a religious function or even held a ‘kirtan darbar’ during his present tenure. He said, “The CM did not deemed it fit to pay obeisance at Sri Darbar Sahab after taking over as chief minister. Even now, nothing is being done to improve the infrastructure in the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi.”

He also recounted how Congress thwarted all the efforts for a joint celebration and even disregarded the “adesh” of the Akal Takth jathedar. “The SGPC even formed a committee and made numerous pleas to the CM, all of which fell on deaf ears,” he said.

Asking the CM to concentrate on governance instead of interfering in religious matters, Badal said, Congress is providing shelter to the drug mafia.

TARGETS CONGRESS LEADERS

Speaking about Dakha assembly constituency, Badal said Congress MP Ravneet Bittu was twice elected but did nothing for his segment. He said, former AAP legislator H S Phoolka had also betrayed the trust of the people. “Congress candidate Sandeep Sandhu was an outsider. He did not even know the name of villages of the constituency,” said Badal, adding,in direct contrast, SAD candidate Manpreet Ayali is known by his work.

VEILED ATTACK

All is not well between the SAD and BJP. While addressing a rally at Hassanpur village, Sukhbir Badal without mentioning the name of BJP or Congress said that the national parties pay scant regards to the problem of poor and only regional parties can bring development to the state. The comments came a day after Badal condemned Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar during a campaign in Sirsa.

