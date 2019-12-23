e-paper
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Car-truck crash kills 2 RPF head constables in Jalandhar

Car-truck crash kills 2 RPF head constables in Jalandhar

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Jalandhar Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constables were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck near Kartarpur town in Jalandhar district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Raman Kumar, 45, and Madan Singh, 44, both residents of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh. Police have arrested the truck driver, Gurcharan Singh.

The deceased were posted at Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala and were heading towards Kartarpur when the truck coming from the opposite side crashed into their car, killing them both on the spot.

The autopsy was conducted at the Jalandhar civil hospital.

Police have registered a case under sections 279-B (rash driving), 304 – A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal code against the truck driver at the Kartarpur police station.

