Chandigarh / Caretaker ties up senior citizen in Sec 35, flees with cash, mobile phones

Caretaker ties up senior citizen in Sec 35, flees with cash, mobile phones

chandigarh Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A senior citizen in Chandigarh’s Sector 35 was robbed by a caretaker of his cash and mobile phone.
A senior citizen in Chandigarh’s Sector 35 was robbed by a caretaker of his cash and mobile phone.(Mint/For representation only)
         

A 74-year-old retired professor living with his 78-year-old brother and sister-in-law in Sector 25 was robbed of Rs 15,000 in cash and two mobile phones by a caretaker at his Sector 35 residence.

In his police complaint, Dr Shivshankar Pathak, said Jagsir Singh, who took care of his ailing brother Om Prakash Pathak stole cash and the mobile phones after tying him up with turban cloth.

Shivshankar said he had gone to Singh’s room and asked to check his belongings as he (Singh) had told the family that he would be leaving on October 14.

Singh objected to the request and as the two argued, he tied up Shivshankar with his turban cloth and took out 15,000 from his purse before going to Shivshankar’s room and fleeing with his mobile phone.

A case under sections 342 and 382 of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged at the Sector 36 police station.

