Home / Cities / Case against those who harass emergency services staff: Thane top cop

Case against those who harass emergency services staff: Thane top cop

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 00:04 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

Thane police commissioner and the deputy district registrar have issued directives to co-operative housing societies, stating that cases will be registered against any society found harassing emergency services employees. Case will be registered under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1987.

Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar issued a circular on Wednesday and the deputy registrar, Shahaji Patil, issued a circular on Thursday.

Phansalkar said, “Any society which will harass or reject any common facility to emergency services staff such as nurses, doctors, sanitation workers or any medical worker will face legal action. The committee members and office-bearers of the society will be booked under the Epidemic and Disease Act. Every police station will send the circular to the housing societies in their jurisdiction.”

Patil said that since the housing societies are under the jurisdiction of the registrar, the registrar office will also ensure that the emergency service employees are not subjected to any mental or physical harassment.

Patil added, “The orders are not only in Thane police commissionerate, but for the housing societies in the entire district. The societies should also ensure that no person goes out for non-essential work and all follow social distancing norm.”

