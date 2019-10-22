Cases against Chinmayanand and law student: HC asks SIT to file probe status reports

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 17:48 IST

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the special investigation team (SIT) probing into sexual harassment charges against Chinmayanand and the extortion case he filed against a law student to submit further status reports of the investigations by November 28.

The SIT had submitted the case diary and the progress report summary to the court in a sealed cover on Tuesday. After this, the court fixed November 28 to hear the matter and directed the SIT to submit further investigation reports on that day.

The court also directed the state government to file a reply on the law student’s application seeking the registration of a separate FIR on the basis of her complaint filed at the Lodhi Road police station of New Delhi on September 5, in which she had accused former union minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexual harassment.

The bench of Justice Manoj Mishra and Justice Pankaj Bhatia asked the SIT to make efforts and obtain the forensic reports of voice samples of the law student and Chinmayanand, which it had sent to the forensic laboratory.

To recall, the Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the matter when the law student went missing and had directed the HC to monitor the investigation in the case.

Later, the student had accused Chinmayanand of sexual harassment, while he had accused her and three others of extortion.

Acting on the SC order, the chief justice of the Allahabad high court had nominated the case to a bench presided over by Justice Manoj Mishra.

Earlier, on September 2, the Supreme Court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to constitute the SIT for probing into the allegations against both Chinmayanand and the law student.

HC SEEKS REPLIES ON STUDENT’S BAIL APPLICATION

The Allahabad high court on Tuesday directed the SIT and Chinmayanand’s counsel to file their replies in connection with the bail application of the law student who, along with her three friends, faces an extortion case filed by the former union minister.

Chinmayanand had said that the woman and her friends had demanded Rs 5 crore from him and threatened him with the release of objectionable videos.

Meanwhile, the woman’s counsel argued that she was a victim of sexual harassment and that all allegations against her were fabricated.

However, counsels for both the state government and Swami Chinmayanand opposed her bail application, saying that she was the main accused in the extortion case and there was sufficient evidence to prove that. They requested to be granted some time to file their counter affidavits.

After hearing the parties concerned, the single judge bench of Justice Siddharth granted two weeks’ time to the SIT and Chinmayanand’s counsel to file their replies.

November 6 was fixed as the next date of hearing.

