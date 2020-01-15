Cat’s eye installed at Hero Honda Chowk

cities

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 18:29 IST

Gurugram: To caution motorists of high speed and poor visibility during winter season, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has installed three lane ‘cat’s eye’, a reflective safety and speed calming device, on the both sides of service road at Hero Honda Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

According to NHAI officials, the blinkers were installed last week as visibility on the road became a cause for concern with fog coming in. Hero Honda Chowk happens to be one of the most congested junctions in the city with traffic from Sector 10 and Subhash Chowk converging here. There are many small shops and offices on both sides of the highway.

Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI, said, “Installation of cat’s eye at Hero Honda Chowk service road has been done by NHAI as a pilot exercise. The cat’s eye has been installed keeping in mind the safety of commuters on road. The cat’s eye will alert the commuters to check their speed limit and drive carefully on the expressway.”

The need of cat’s eye on the expressway has been brought up in many road safety meetings in the past few months, which were addressed by additional deputy commissioner. In the absence of speed calming devices on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, vehicles would tend to travel at high speeds. At least 109 accidents took place at this junction and 11 pedestrians lost their lives between 2016 and 2018 as per data prepared by Haryana Vision Zero, which is a campaign aimed at bringing down road traffic deaths in the state.

Last November, NHAI had installed cat’s eye at three points on two unidirectional Iffco Chowk flyovers to keep a check on the speed of commuters.