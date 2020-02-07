CBI claims Pune builder paid supari to Chhota Rajan for hit on former corporator Ajay Bhosale

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:03 IST

PUNE The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in its submission before a CBI court in Mumbai on Friday held that a Pune-based builder had paid supari (money paid for a contract killing) to Chhota Rajan to get former Shiv Sena corporator Ajay Bhosale assasinated in 2009.

The CBI made the submission seeking a rejection of the anticipatory bail application of the said builder in the case.

Two youth had opened fire on Bhosale at 10.30am in Koregaon Park on October 11, 2009, while he was on his election campaign.

The case was initially registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Bhosale on October 11 at the Bund Garden police station.

It was alleged in the FIR that two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire at Bhosale’s Scorpio at 10.30 am. He escaped unhurt, though a bullet hit his driver Shakeel Sayyed, and injured him.

After investigations, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Pune, on December 27, 2010, identified the two assailants as Mohammed Saqib Shahnawaz Alam Khan (24) and Mohammed Rafiq Abdul Samad Shaikh, alias Shankar, residents of Chembur, Mumbai.

Both had earlier been arrested by the Mumbai crime branch for their alleged role in the murder of gangster Farid Tanasha at his residence in Chembur in 2010.

The builder is alleged to have got in touch in with Rajan through “his henchman Vijay Tambat”, so that he may intervene in a property dispute with his brother.

As per the CBI documents submitted, “Chhota Rajan contacted Bhosale to intervene in the share-giving of the said builder’s family” - construction magnates in Pune.

Bhosale, it is believed, did not intervene in the family issue and this created a suspicion that Bhosale deliberately was not letting the property matter be resolved.

“Chhota Rajan, on direction from the builder, ordered Khan to shoot him so that one of the family members will hand over the desired share to his brother in the fear that he might be the next target of Chhota Rajan,” the CBI application stated.

Despite repeated efforts, Nilesh Ghanker, the defence counsel for the builder, was not available for comment..