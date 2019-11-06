e-paper
CCTV cameras to catch traffic violators in Agra

Nov 06, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA Now traffic rule violators would not be able to jump red signals and ride without helmets and wearing seat belts, as close circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at major junctions of the city would send challans to the offenders at their houses.

The cameras would start functioning from November 11 at 15 major crossing of the city. About 1216 CCTV cameras are to be installed across the city under ‘Agra Smart City Project’.

These cameras would be monitored from the command and control system room set up on the Agra Nagar Nigam premises. The 30 IT experts would monitor the live CCTV footage of the cameras and notice activity of traffic rules violatorson the multitasking screen.

About 90 computers would also be installed to monitor live happenings in the city and the operating team would work in three shifts of eight hours each .

In charge Agra Smart City Ltd project R K Singh said, “CCTV cameras installed at 15 major junctions in the city would start functioning from November 11. The high resolution cameras can capture images of red signal violators, bike riders who avoid wearing helmets and four-wheeler drivers sans seat belt.”

“About 1216 CCTV cameras are to be installed at traffic signals at 63 junctions of the city and 80 percent work has been done. By the end of November all the cameras would start functioning,” he said.

“There are two types of cameras installed at junctions: one with automatic number plate recognition and another with red violation detection cameras. After that the traffic violators will be issued ‘e-challan’ and it would be sent to their address,” he said.

“In case of incomplete registration number plate (for example if numbers or alphabets are missing), the picture of such persons would be sent to the nearest post or police station and further action would be taken against him or her,” shared an official working with Agra Nagar Nigam. Yogesh Dubey

