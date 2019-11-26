CELEBRATORY FIRING Elly Mangat quizzed by police

cities

Punjabi singer Harkirat Singh Mangat, alias Elly Mangat, and his friend Bhupinder Singh were questioned by police in connection with the celebratory firing case on Tuesday.

The duo was quizzed for about four hours at the office of additional deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja here.

Mangat was booked for opening fire from a rifle at his friend’s birthday party at Darod village in Sahnewal on November 20. The singer and his friend have already got bail in the case from a local court.

ADCP Teja said that during the questioning, the accused claimed that it was an old video. The police have already sent the seized rifle for forensic examination for confirmation.

The .12 bore rifle belongs to Bhupinder’s father Gurmant Singh of Sahnewal. Gurmant has already been arrested and his licence cancelled.