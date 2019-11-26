e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

CELEBRATORY FIRING Elly Mangat quizzed by police

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Punjabi singer Harkirat Singh Mangat, alias Elly Mangat, and his friend Bhupinder Singh were questioned by police in connection with the celebratory firing case on Tuesday.

The duo was quizzed for about four hours at the office of additional deputy commissioner of police Jaskiranjit Singh Teja here.

Mangat was booked for opening fire from a rifle at his friend’s birthday party at Darod village in Sahnewal on November 20. The singer and his friend have already got bail in the case from a local court.

ADCP Teja said that during the questioning, the accused claimed that it was an old video. The police have already sent the seized rifle for forensic examination for confirmation.

The .12 bore rifle belongs to Bhupinder’s father Gurmant Singh of Sahnewal. Gurmant has already been arrested and his licence cancelled.

top news
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis
‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities