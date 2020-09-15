e-paper
Home / Cities / Central team arrives in Ludhiana to review Covid management

Central team arrives in Ludhiana to review Covid management

It was earlier this month that a report of the Union ministry had featured Ludhiana in the top 15 districts of the country with high Covid caseload and fatality rate

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 21:46 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

In order to review the Covid situation in the city, a five-member team sent by the Union ministry of health and family welfare arrived here on Tuesday.

The team comprising a senior doctor of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) visited various parts of the city to analyse the cause behind the spreading of the virus and the high mortality rates.

The Union health ministry had decided to deploy central teams in Punjab and Chandigarh to assist them in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of Covid patients with an aim to reduce the mortality rate.

It was earlier this month that a report of the Union ministry had featured Ludhiana in the top 15 districts of the country with high Covid caseload and fatality rate.

Sharing details on the team’s visit, civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that the team had visited containment zones including Durgapuri and micro-containment zones.

The team’s visit had triggered panic in the Durgapuri area after 17 streets of the locality were sealed and a heavy police force was deployed in the area.

“Besides, the team members also checked the testing facilities and conducted a meeting with deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma,” said Dr Bagga.

“I have apprised the team members that the health department is witnessing resistance in certain areas due to the misinformation being spread on social media. However, we have roped in NGOs and politicians to help us in speeding up the testing process,” said Dr Bagga.

115 teams formed to speed up testing process

Dr Bagga said that 115 teams have been formed to fast track the testing process. Of the 115 teams, 64 will be covering Ludhiana city and towns of Khanna and Jagraon, while 35 teams equipped with mobile testing vans and buses have been deployed in several villages across the city. The remaining teams have been kept on standby.

He said that the central team will submit its observation and suggestions to the state government.

