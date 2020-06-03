e-paper
Centre asks J&K L-G to defer reopening of schools from mid-June

There had been strong resentment among the people over the UT adminitration's purported move to reopen schools from June 15, especially among the parents.

cities Updated: Jun 03, 2020 19:17 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to defer its decision of reopening schools and charging vehicle registration tax.

“Have spoken to Jammu and Kashmir UT administration and suggested that decisions regarding vehicle registration tax and reopening of schools may be deferred,” the Union minister of state Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted on Wednesday.

There had been strong resentment among the people over the UT adminitration’s purported move to reopen schools from June 15, especially among the parents.

Former J&K women commission chairperson Vasundra Pathak Masoodi in a letter to lieutenant governor had described the plan as “an abject contravention and violation of the guidelines issued by the home ministry under the National Disaster Act”.

In her letter on June 1 to the L-G, Masoodi had taken strong exception to the education department’s circular issued in Srinagar wherein it was stated that the administration intended to re-open schools in mid-June.

“I have been approached by many parents across the UT who shared their fear and unwillingness to let their wards join school until the threat of Covid-19 pandemic is over as they are apprehensive that the children may not be able to strictly adhere to the social distancing norms,” she had stated in her letter.

Reportedly, in an official circular, directors of education department in Kashmir and Jammu divisions were directed to ensure pairs of reusable masks and gloves to every student and ensure availability of 1,000ml hand sanitisers and 1,200ml liquid soap at the entry point of each government school.

National Conference Jammu president Devender Singh Rana had exhorted the administration to exercise caution while deciding to reopen schools amid unfortunate increase in Covid-19 cases, saying any wrong move could be detrimental to the students.

